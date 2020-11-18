Lightweight Installation Function in PUBG Mobile: List of all the resource packs

Over the years, PUBG Mobile has seen a steep rise in popularity and its player count. The developers regularly bring in new events and updates that help keep the game fresh. Alongside the recent 1.1 update, several new features were incorporated to enhance the gaming experience for users.

The Lightweight Installation Function was one of the critical aspects of this update, after which the game’s file size reduced to 610 MB. Moreover, users can download only the required resources, enabling them to manage the storage space.

Also read: Why PUBG Mobile developers decreased the game's file size to 610 MB?

PUBG Mobile: List of all the resource packs under the Lightweight Installation Function

Image via PUBG Mobile / YouTube

Initially, when users install this game, they can download either of the two resource packs/patches:

Low-spec Resource Pack (329.9 MB):

“Apply the low-spec version of all graphic resources. Resources are downloaded quickly, and the game runs more smoothly.”

HD Resource Pack (583.2MB):

Advertisement

“Apply the HD version of all graphic resources. Superior performance and effects, providing the best experience.”

Resource packs

Following are the resource packs that players can download in-game:

‘Excitement Resource Pack’ (776.0 MB) - Reward: Excitement Gift Pack

‘Vintage Resource Pack’ (826.0MB) - Reward: Vintage Pack

‘Classic Resource Pack’ (1079.0MB) - Reward: Classic Gift Pack

Players will receive an Expansion Gift Pack for downloading all the three resource packs.

Maps

Apart from this, there are 12 maps that users can download. Upon downloading all of them, they’ll receive the Map Gift Pack.

Separate Resource

Advertisement

There are a few Separate Resources that the users can use as well – ‘HD Icons’ (54.0 MB) and ‘Voice Pack’ (25.0MB). Moreover, if they’ve chosen the low-spec resource pack, they will receive an option to download the ‘Lobby HD Resource Pack’ (166.6MB)

Players can click here to understand how to download additional resources in PUBG Mobile.