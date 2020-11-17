How to download additional resources via Lightweight Installation Function in PUBG Mobile: Step-by-step guide for beginners

PUBG Mobile has outgrown several other titles on the mobile platform and amassed a massive active player base. One of the reasons behind its rise is the regular updates brought in by the developers.

The recent 1.1 update introduced several new features into PUBG Mobile, like the much-awaited Metro Royale mode. Also, the Lightweight Installation Function has been incorporated, which has led to the reduction of the game's file size to 610 MB. Users can now download the required resource packs in PUBG Mobile and efficiently manage the game's storage.

This article provides a detailed guide on downloading additional resources in the game.

How to download additional resources in PUBG Mobile

Step 1: Gamers need to open PUBG Mobile and go to the in-game settings.

Click on 'Settings'

Step 2: They can scroll down and press on the download tab. A list of resources would appear.

Press the on the download tab

Step 3: The players can now download the desired resource packs and maps by pressing the download button beside them.

They will also obtain rewards for downloading a specific resource pack.

With the implementation of the Lightweight Installation Function in PUBG Mobile, the players will be able to download and manage the resource packs, enabling them to maintain and minimize the game's storage size.

For this, they can delete the resources which they do not require. Players can do so by pressing the bin icon present beside the resource. The developers have also introduced a smart delete feature that will recommend the users to delete unused resources.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these ‘newbie’ tips and tricks!

