PUBG Mobile office in India likely to operate from New Delhi

Over the years, PUBG Mobile has garnered massive popularity globally and has amassed an enormous player base. The game has also found a special place in the hearts of many Indian players.

However, in early September, users from the country were left dismayed as PUBG Mobile was among the 118 Chinese apps banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Technology.

A few days ago, in some good news for these fans, PUBG Corporation announced that it would be releasing a separate version of PUBG Mobile for Indian users. The press release also stated that it would be promoting the establishment of a branch office in India.

It also added that the company would be employing over 100 people who specialize in game development, business, and esports.

PUBG Mobile’s India office most probably to be based in New Delhi

Earlier in October, PUBG Corporation put up a job posting on LinkedIn for ‘Corporate Development Division Manager - India’, someone who could support the setup process of PUBG India with guidance from HQ.

Here are the requirements and responsibilities that were mentioned in this posting:

Requirements

Responsibilities

A source told Sportskeeda that it's highly likely all significant operations will be based from New Delhi. However, a crucial detail on the corporate job posting is that while it is remote, its location is the national capital.

The press release added that the PUBG Corp would be investing over $100 million in partnership with its parent company, Krafton Inc. Moreover, it has also disclosed plans to invest in hosting professional esports leagues exclusively for the Indian region.

Apart from this, PUBG Corporation has also mentioned that it plans to partner with other local Indian companies to provide better game services to the players while also working together to form the right game culture.

