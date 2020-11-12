PUBG Corporation plans to hold professional PUBG Mobile Esports League in India

PUBG Mobile is one of the first names that come to mind when talking about battle royale games on the mobile platform. Due to its massive popularity, the content creation and esports related to it have prospered immensely over the past few years.

The game has a massive player base in India. In early September, many of them were left wonderstruck as PUBG Mobile was a part of the 118 Apps that were banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A. Since then, users have been eagerly waiting for the game's return.

The time has finally arrived, and PUBG Corporation has announced a different version of PUBG Mobile for the players in India. Moreover, the Indian version will have some changes. Players can click here to know more about the changes. Along with this, they’ve made several other major announcements.

In this article, we take a look at their announcement regarding a professional PUBG Mobile Esports League.

Also read: PUBG Corporation announces PUBG Mobile's India return, special version in the works

PUBG Mobile Esports League in India

In the official press report, PUBG Corporation has stated that they are planning to invest in hosting a professional PUBG Mobile Esports League exclusively for the Indian region. The press report further adds:

“It that actively supports to establish itself as the largest esports event in India in all aspects, including participating teams, prize money, and competition size.”

This will provide massive exposure to the Indian PUBG Mobile esports scene. Other than this, PUBG Corporation has also added that the company plans to partner with several Indian local companies for providing enhanced game services to the players while working together to form the right game culture in the country.

They’ve also disclosed that they will be investing over $100 million in partnership with Krafton and will be promoting the establishment of a branch office in India.