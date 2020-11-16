PUBG Mobile: How to improve K/D ratio in Season 16

With the start of the latest season in PUBG Mobile, players are looking to improve their in-game statistics. This includes their win ratio, K/D ratio, and average damage. Many players aim to have a K/D ratio that can earn them bragging rights. In this article, we cover steps to make s player's K/D ratio better in Season 16 of PUBG Mobile.

How to improve KD ratio in Season 16 of PUBG Mobile

#1 Avoiding random teammates:

A player looking to improve their K/D ratio in Season 16 needs to avoid playing with random teammates. There is a greater probability of random teammates not landing with you or supporting you in gunfights. In such cases, you might lose the fight and get killed without getting the desired number of kills in a match. Many instances of this will eventually affect your K/D ratio and cause other stats to drop as well.

#2 Avoiding Too Many Hot drops:

There are some places in all maps which offer good loot and lots of players love to land in these places. These places are known as hot drops in PUBG Mobile. There is a high risk of not getting good weapons and getting killed early in hot drops. These drops will reduce your K/D ratio very quickly.

If a player has a good squad and device and is confident of getting a favorable outcome, then they can try out hot drops. It is still important to play tactically to get high kill games and boost their K/D ratio when trying out hot drops.

#3 Playing Different Maps:

Maps in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile offers four classic maps, which are Erangel 2.0, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. All maps have their own quirks and it is upon players to decide which map suits them better. Trying out different maps and finding out which suits the player's preferred way of playing the game is important. This will help get more kills per match and boost the K/D ratio of PUBG Mobile players.

#4 Avoid unnecessary rush gameplay:

For players looking to improve their K/D ratio in Season 16 of the game, avoiding rushing onto enemy squads is important to remember. When a player is rushing in the open, they cannot react if an enemy player is hiding or camping in other buildings. In such a situation, the player is simply too exposed and will most likely get killed. Repeatedly doing this will impact the player's K/D ratio. Always listen to your teammates' callouts and coordinate before moving.

