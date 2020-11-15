PUBG Mobile: M416 map location, damage, and best attachments 

PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the leading games for content creation and found success as an esport.

Players get regular updates to enhance features, add maps, and tweak weapons. This, along with the realistic graphics of the game, has managed to attract lots of players.

A majority of players in the PUBG Mobile prefer using assault rifles. This is because of their sturdiness, damage, and adaptability. In this article, we discuss the M416 assault rifle's map location, damage stats, and more.

PUBG Mobile: M416 map location:

Image via Alienware Arena

The M416 assault rifle is one of the most widely used and versatile weapons in the game. The weapon is mainly used as the primary assault weapon as well as a weapon for long-range spray transfers. A player can acquire the M416 assault rifle from the following maps:

Erangel

Miramar

Sanhok

Vikendi

Livik

The M416 assault rifle has a decent spawn rate across all maps in the game. The gun is best suited for mid to long-range sprays when equipped with a 4x or 6x scope. It has impressive hip fire and is a firm close-range weapon too.

M416 damage statistics:

The M416 rifle uses 5.56mm ammunition and has a great fire rate and damage. It is the best-suited weapon for beginner players due to its low recoil and bullet spread when compared to other weapons. M416 has 41 hit damage per bullet, which multiplies depending upon the area of bullet impact. An enemy player gets maximum damage on a headshot in PUBG Mobile. It only takes 2-3 headshots for a player to get knocked or killed with a level 3 helmet when shot with the M416 rifle in the title.

Image via Tregaming

A player can employ up to four attachments for enhanced stability and aiming speed. The recommended attachments for the M416 assault rifle are:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Grip: Half Grip

Half Grip Stock: Tact Stock

Tact Stock Magazine: Extended Quickdraw Magazine

On using these attachments, a player can make the best use of this weapon in the game. Players can head to the training ground to master the recoil pattern for scopes like 3x, 4x, and 6x for mid-range and long-range gunfights. The gun has two modes of fire, which are single and automatic. Hence, a player can also use it for single tap shots onto the enemy players in far distances.

