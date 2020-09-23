PUBG Mobile: MK12 map location, damage, and more

PUBG Mobile has gained immense success and popularity in the battle royale games category. The game's great quality graphics and immersive in-game dynamics keep players engaged. PUBG Mobile regularly introduces new weapons to keep players interested in the game. Recently, a brand new weapon - the MK12, got added to the game. In this article, we look at the MK12's map location, damage, and more.

PUBG Mobile: MK12 weapon location and damage:

MK12 map location:

MK12 is the latest addition to the DMR category in PUBG Mobile. It is a single tap weapon that uses 5.56mm ammunition. MK12 is available only in the Livik map for the time being. Livik is the latest addition to the map pool on PUBG Mobile. It is best suited to players who like fast-paced action in their games. A match in Livik lasts a maximum of 15 minutes. The weapon has a decent spawn rate across the map though.

MK12 damage statistics:

PUBG Mobile MK12 map location, damage(Image credits: 2sxope YT)

The gun deals the same amount of damage as the Mini14 and the QBU(Sanhok only). It's single shot damage is 46 hitpoints. The damage amount also depends on the part of the player that the bullets strike. You can knock or kill an enemy player with 2-3 headshots, even with a level 2 or level 3 helmet.

The best thing about the MK12 is its low recoil. The weapon is extremely stable, and the player can equip the MK12 with 4 pieces of equipment, including a scope. It can hold a muzzle, magazine, and a grip. The weapon comes pre-equipped with 20 bullets per round and that can be increased up to 30 bullets with the help of an extended magazine.

The weapon is most suited to mid-range fights, but if a player manages to get a 4x or 6x scope, then it can be useful for long distance shots as well.

Stay Tuned On Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.