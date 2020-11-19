PUBG Mobile may be set to make a comeback in India but the lack of a concrete release date has left players, including pros, frustrated.

PUBG Mobile established itself as one of the most widely played battle royale titles on smartphones. The game has amassed a huge number of active players worldwide and also enjoys a large fanbase in India.

The popular BR title was also among 118 applications and games that were banned in India by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The news of the ban had distressed players and they could only hope for the game's return.

Respite came in the form of the PUBG Corporation announcing that they are preparing to release a special version of the game for Indian users which would reflect their needs and preferences.

PUBG Mobile pros react to Indian version’s release date delay

About two days after the announcement, there was further positive development. PUBG Mobile India dropped the teaser of an ad on their social media handles. It featured some of the biggest names in the Indian PUBG Mobile community, i.e. Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kroten.

Players had hoped that game would be releasing soon, and there was even speculation that the trailer would provide users with the release date of PUBG Mobile India.

However, the teaser did not shed light on the exact release date and just had a coming soon message at the end. Players were left waiting for any news about the exact date of the game's availability.

Here are some of the reactions to the delay in the Indian version’s release date:

Ghatak: PUBG Mobile pro for TSM Entity

You've given us a taste of honey but then ran away with the honey pot. @PUBGMOBILE_IN @PUBGMOBILE Looks like you're forgetting that we are a billion hungry bears! If nothing, the trailer should do it for now :) — Abhijeet Andhare (@TSMentGHATAK) November 19, 2020

Friends, the dice isn't in my hands. And sadly, the people who have the dice are playing it like Shakuni. 😅 — Abhijeet Andhare (@TSMentGHATAK) November 19, 2020

Maxtern: PUBGM content creator

Gareebo ko naa trsaao please 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3pZAeotfq8 — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) November 19, 2020

Ocean Sharma: Pro PUBG Mobile caster

A snippet of Ocean Sharma's Instagram Story

Ghatak mode on ✌🏻🔥 — ocean (@lameboredghini) November 19, 2020

iMazik: Content creator for Insidious eSports

Kullthegreat (PUBGM Content creator)

For now, all that players can do is wait for the official announcement on the official social media handles, website, or YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India:

