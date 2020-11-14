PUBG Mobile teases Indian version advertisement/trailer featuring Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan

As every PUBG Mobile fan and player is likely aware by now, the title would soon be making a comeback in the country. On Thursday, PUBG Corporation had announced it was gearing up for the release of a special version of the game for the Indian audience. It would feature some changes, including the green hit effect and a feature to limit game time.

This announcement left the players on cloud nine.

A few days back, there were also reports of an advertisement featuring several prominent PUBG Mobile figures being shot for the game’s return.

PUBG Mobile ban recap

For the uninitiated, PUBG Mobile was among the 118 Chinese apps banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A in September.

Since its suspension, fans and players were hoping for the title’s return and had their fingers crossed. That day does not appear to be too far.

Also read: Unverified PUBG Mobile Indian version registration surfaces on TapTap Store, no announcement over authenticity yet

PUBG Mobile teases Indian versions ad featuring Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan

Today, PUBG Mobile India, on its new official Facebook page, uploaded several clips of a teaser of the Indian version featuring Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan.

Advertisement

Watch the clips teasing the arrival of the game below:

#1 Dynamo

#2 Jonathan

Advertisement

#3 Kronten

The clips do not shed any light on the exact date for the game's return in the country, but it has undoubtedly made the day for fans and players. They are now even more excited for the title's return.

PUBG Corporation to invest heavily in the Indian PUBG Mobile scene

In the statement on Thursday, PUBG Corp also said it would be investing in setting up esports leagues exclusively for the Indian region. It is also setting up a regional office and hiring over 100 employees, with the company announcing an investment of $100 million.

Also read: PUBG Mobile office in India likely to operate from New Delhi