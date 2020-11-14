Unverified PUBG Mobile Indian version registration surfaces on TapTap Store, no announcement over authenticity yet

PUBG Mobile is arguably the first name that comes to mind when talking about the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. This title is prevalent worldwide and has seen a steep rise in its player base over the years.

However, this year hasn’t been the best for its Indian users, with the game getting banned in early September. Since then, players in the country have been eagerly waiting for the return of their beloved title.

A couple of days back, PUBG Corporation, in a press release, announced a different version of the game for Indian players. This news has left them over the moon.

As a result, recently, pre-registrations for the PUBG Mobile Indian version have allegedly surfaced on the TapTap Store, and this article looks at the same.

PUBG Mobile Indian version's pre-registrations apparently open on TapTap Store, but no official announcement has been made yet

PUBG Mobile - India page on TapTap

The pre-registrations for ‘PUBG Mobile - India’ have allegedly commenced on the TapTap Store. The app is rated 9.9 stars, and over 1,69,000 people have registered already.

However, it is essential to note that there has been no official announcement by PUBG Corporation regarding the authenticity of the pre-registration available on TapTap.

Users remain divided on the authenticity of this process, with several in the review segment stating that it is fake:

A screenshot from the review section

A screenshot from the review section

A screenshot from the review section

Others felt that it was legit:

A screenshot from the review section

Pre-registration available on taptap. It is real pic.twitter.com/IrjxpRimO8 — Jinx_Palooka (@Jinxed31487416) November 13, 2020

There is no means to verify the legitimacy of these pre-registrations without any official statement. Gamers are recommended to wait for the developers’ official announcement regarding the accessibility of the PUBG Mobile Indian version.

Players can follow the social media handles of PUBG Mobile to keep an eye on the announcements made.

