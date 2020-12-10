PUBG Mobile has numerous eye-catching items like skins, outfits and more. Even though these items do not influence the gameplay, they have become an essential part of the game.

While most of these items can be obtained via events or from the in-game store, players usually require UC to get them. However, spending UC on these items is not a viable option for every player.

This is where redeem codes come into the picture as they provide players with an option to acquire these items for free. However, these codes usually have a usage limit set upon them, so players have to quick to use them.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile India likely to be delayed till January 2021

PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (10th December): Another code for Free Cricket Kit outfit and helmet

Redeem code: PUBGMOBILENP

Reward: Ultimate Cricket Kit and Helmet

Rewards obtained using this redeem code are for a limited time i.e., three days.

Advertisement

This redeem code works for the global version and the Korean version of the game.

(Note: Players who have used another redeem code to claim these rewards will not be able to use this code anymore)

How to use the redeem code in PUBG Mobile

Follow the steps given below to use the redeem codes in PUBG Mobile.

Step 1: Visit the redemption center present on the official website of PUBG Mobile. You can click here to do so.

Step 2: Fill in all necessary details like PUBG Mobile ID, redeem code and verification code.

Step 3: Press the redeem button. A dialog box will appear on the screen, prompting you to confirm the details that you have entered.

Step 4: After verifying all the details, click on the OK button.

After the redemption process is successful, you will be able to collect their rewards from the in-game mail section.

If the player encounters an error message stating, "redemption limit reached", it means that the stipulated usage limit of the redeem code has been reached, and it cannot be used any further.

Meanwhile, players that have already claimed these rewards using another redeem code will encounter an error stating that their account has already collected the reward.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version 1.1 Update: APK+OBB download links