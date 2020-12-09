PUBG Mobile has multiple region-specific versions apart from the global version. PUBG Mobile KR, which is published by PUBG Corporation, is one of the most popular versions of the battle royale game. It has a unique currency called 'Donkatsu', which can be used to purchase crates.

PUBG Mobile (KR or Korean) version is exclusively available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store of Korea and Japan. Players from other regions can download/update the game via TapTap or by using the APK and OBB files of the game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version 1.1 update using the APK and OBB files of the game.

PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version 1.1 Update: APK+OBB download links

PUBG Mobile KR version 1.1 APK+OBB download links: Click here

The size of the zip file is 1.37 GB, so players must ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading the file.

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Korea (KR) version 1.1 update:

Step 1: Download the zip file containing both APK and OBB files from the link provided above.

Step 2: Enable' Install from Unknown source option' if you haven't enabled it previously. You can do so by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Locate and extract the zip file to receive both the APK and OBB files.

Step 4: Install the APK file. However, do not open the game yet.

Step 5: Copy the 'com.pubg.krmobile' folder containing the OBB file to Android/OBB.

After the files are copied, you can enjoy playing the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.

If players encounter a parsing error while installing the APK file, they should consider re-downloading the file and following the steps mentioned above again.

