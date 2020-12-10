PUBG Mobile India’s welcome gift allegedly leaked by dataminers

Recently, several dataminers have allegedly leaked PUBG Mobile India's welcome gift.

The Indian fans of PUBG Mobile faced a massive setback when the title's name was on the list of 118 applications that received the ban hammer by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the second ban wave.

However, after the announcement of the PUBG Mobile Indian version by PUBG Corporation, the country's fans and players have been excited than ever and are eagerly waiting for its relaunch.

The welcome gift for PUBG Mobile India has allegedly been leaked by dataminers

As stated earlier, several dataminers/YouTubers have allegedly leaked PUBG Mobile India’s welcome gift. The leaks are from the beta version of the PUBG Mobile global version.

Supposedly, the gift will be offered to players once the game is released in the country. The players will likely obtain one of the following rewards by opening the creates:

Anarkali Headgear

Anarkali Set

Classic Crate Coupon

It is essential to note that these rewards have appeared in the PUBG Mobile beta version, and these outfits could be just for the purpose of testing and might change with the actual release.

Gem Esports also stated the same in a post on their Instagram page.

After the official announcement, there have been various positive developments in the form of the teasers being released on their social media handles and YouTube channel. Post which, PUBG India was registered as a company.

The game might be set on track for its comeback in the country. However, the question of the exact release date hasn’t been answered yet.

For any further announcements, players can check out the social media handles, website, and YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India. Following are the links for them:

