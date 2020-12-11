PUBG Mobile India vs. PUBG Mobile global version: 3 gameplay differences between these battle royale titles

PUBG Corporation's press release on 12th November brought back smiles on the faces of the Indian PUBG Mobile fans and players. It stated that the South Korean company is gearing up for the release of a specific Indian version.

Since the announcement, elated fans have been eagerly waiting for the game’s return in the country, as it was suggested that their wait would end soon. However, it has been close to a month since the release, but the developers have revealed no definite release date.

The Indian variant of PUBG Mobile will also feature multiple in-game changes, distinguishing it from the global version.

Discussing some differences between PUBG Mobile India and PUBG Mobile global version

The press release stated:

“Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.”

Here are the gameplay differences:

#1 Green Hit Effect

The hit effect option in the current game

The global version of PUBG Mobile allows users to change the hit effect's color and various other effects. However, as per the press release by PUBG Corporation, in the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, this feature will be locked to green.

This change has been made to indicate the virtual nature of the game.

#2 Default character clothing

Character clothing in the Indian version will have a desi touch (Image via PUBG Mobile / Facebook)

Unlike the global version, characters in the PUBG Mobile Indian version will be fully-clothed by default. The users can change the costumes but will not be able to remove their outfits entirely.

#3 Feature to restrict time spent playing the game

This feature is aimed at the younger gamers (Image via YJ Gamer / YouTube)

The PUBG Mobile Indian version will have a feature to restrict the game time for the game's younger audiences. The global version features such restrictions, but it is possible that these restrictions could be slightly more severe in the desi iteration.

The feature should promote healthy gameplay habits among younger players.

