PUBG Mobile: Best sensitivity settings for low recoil

PUBG Mobile is one of the most challenging battle royale titles available on mobiles today. A player needs a combination of good aim and reaction time to become good at the game, and maybe even a pro.

Gamers can become better at PUBG Mobile by figuring out the best sensitivity settings for themselves. These settings help control recoil in different weapons over different ranges. This article discusses the best sensitivity settings for low recoil in-game.

Choosing the best sensitivity setting for lower recoil in PUBG Mobile

Camera sensitivity settings

Camera sensitivity helps adjust the sensitivity of external movements. By calibrating this, players can change the speed of viewing the environment around them.

Below are the best possible camera sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile players.

The most suitable camera sensitivity settings for players to use as reference

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 150-180%

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 140-190%

Red Dot, Holographic: 50-100%

2x Scope: 50-100%

3x Scope: 20-35%

4x Scope: 10-25%

6x Scope: 10-20%

8x Scope: 5-10%

ADS sensitivity settings

ADS, or Aim Down Sight, is the ability to scope-in on a target in shooting games. In PUBG Mobile, players can tune their ADS sensitivity from the settings menu.

These settings help them control recoil for different scopes, for both TPP and FPP views. Here are the best ADS sensitivity settings that gamers can try and implement:

ADS sensitivity settings for players to use as reference

TPP No scope: 130-170%

FPP No scope: 120-160%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-100%

2x Scope: 60-100%

3x Scope: 20-40%

4x Scope: 15-30%

6x Scope: 10-20%

8x Scope: 5-10%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile also allows players to use the smartphone's gyroscope sensor for recoil control and controlling the in-game character's movements. With the help of a gyroscope, they can see a significant improvement in their aim and reflexes.

The best gyroscope sensitivity settings are:

Gyroscope sensitivity settings for players to use as reference

TPP No scope: 350-400%

FPP No scope: 350-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 180-250%

4x Scope: 180-220%

6x Scope: 60-100%

8x Scope: 50-80%

It is recommended that players keep the above sensitivity setting values as a base and try to find the perfect set of sensitivity settings for themselves. The ideal setting may differ for each player and various devices.

For more about sensitivity settings for low recoil, users can view the below video:

