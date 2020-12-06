PUBG Mobile is one of the best games in the battle royale segment. The game offers high-quality graphics with adjustable graphics settings according to the device's specifications.

Players can get lots of colorful outfits and weapons skins in the title to make their character stand out. Nowadays, every smartphone buyer ensures whether the game runs smoothly on the device or not before making a purchase. In this article, we discuss the best smartphones under 10,000INR for PUBG Mobile.

Best smartphones for PUBG Mobile under 10,000 INR:

#1 Realme Narzo 20A:

Image via IndiaTVNews

The top choice for a user looking to buy a smartphone that can run PUBG Mobile smoothly under 10,000INR is the Realme Narzo 20A. The device has best-in-class specifications and optimizations for the game to work flawlessly.

It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor. The processor can run the game with stable frame-rates and high-graphics settings. It also has a massive 5000 mAh battery to run throughout the whole day, even with extensive usage.

#2 Motorola E7 Plus:

Image via TheIndianExpress

The second smartphone on the list is Motorola E7 Plus, and is one of the best-looking devices under 10,000INR. It comes in two colors, and has a 6.5 inches HD+ Max-Vision display capable of producing sharp and punchy colors. The device does come with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM so that the users don't get short of storage easily.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 440 processor with eight cores to power it. It can also handle multitasking with its Adreno 610 GPU. Motorola E7 Plus runs on the Android 10 OS and is fueled by a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

#3 Redmi 9:

Image via MySmartPrice

Redmi 9 is another prominent choice for users looking for a smartphone that can run PUBG Mobile without any stutter. The device has an awesome 6.53 inches HD+ IPS display. In the camera segment, the smartphone offers 13+8MP primary shooting lens for brilliant photography, whereas the front camera is an 8MP shooter for good quality selfies.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The smartphone also has a 5000 mAh battery and 4G VoLTE connectivity. A user can buy the smartphone from both online and offline stores.

