PUBG Mobile is one of the leading names in the battle royale genre. The game has touched great heights and has been very popular recently. Players even get ultra HD-quality graphics and an arsenal of real-life inspired weapons with the title.
The developers release lots of new outfits, weapons skins, and other items in the Royale Pass section of the game. These rewards are refreshed with the start of every new season in PUBG Mobile.
This article discusses the PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass 1 to 100 RP rewards
Rank 1
The 1 RP rank reward in Season 16 is a cool-looking outfit, Anna Outfit B, and a DP-28 weapon skin named Metal Medley. The latter is one of the best prizes of the Season 16 Elite Royale Pass.
Rank 10
On reaching rank 10 in the Season 16 Royale Pass, players will get a smoke grenade skin, named Metal Medley Smoke Grenade. For the free RP reward, they will be rewarded with an RP Mission card.
Rank 20
The rank 20 Elite Pass reward is a helmet skin named Angry Chicken Helmet. For free RP rewards, players will acquire an emote called the Get Hype Emote.
Rank 25
On RP rank 25, Elite Royale Pass holders will get another emote, one of the season's funniest, called Happy Rules Dance. The other reward will be a Metro Badge for use in the Metro Royale mode of the game.
Rank 30
The rank 30 reward for free RP players is a parachute called Evacuation Point Parachute. Players who have purchased the Elite Royale Pass will get a plane finish named Metal Medley Airplane.
Rank 40
The rank 40 reward is a crowbar skin, going by the name Metal Medley Crowbar. The free RP reward will be three classic crate scrapes.
Rank 50
On rank 50 of PUBG Mobile Season 16's Royale Pass, players will get a UZI skin named Venomous Skull-UZI as the free RP reward. For Elite Pass holders, the reward is a legendary outfit called the Cyber Enforcer Set.
Rank 60
The rank 60 reward in the Season 16 Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile is a mythic emote called Night Terror Emote.
Rank 70
The rank 70 reward for players who purchase the Elite or Elite Plus Royale Pass is a cool-looking backpack called the Punk Rhino Backpack.
Rank 90
The RP rank 90 reward is one of the best looking Scar-L weapon skins, named after the theme of the PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass, Metal Medley-Scar-L.
Rank 100
The final reward for Season 16's Royale Pass is a mythic outfit called the Night Terror Outfit, along with its headgear. There is no free RP reward at this rank.
Published 10 Nov 2020, 11:43 IST