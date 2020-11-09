PUBG Mobile 1.1 update: 5 best features from the latest global version update

PUBG Mobile is all set to launch several new features, with its latest 1.1 update on the global version. The new update will surely make the battle royale experience much more fun and action-packed for the players.

The game offers Ultra HD graphics that look almost real. It has also boosted the esports scene in various countries. In this article, we discuss the top five features of the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update.

PUBG Mobile 1.1 update: Top 5 features:

#1 Metro Royale Mode:

The most exciting feature of the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update is the new Metro Royale Mode. PUBG Mobile has collaborated with the Metro Exodus video game, and the mode has especially been dedicated to the collaboration.

The mode will have its separate lobby and several new options, along with a black market where players can exchange and purchase various items. With three maps in the mode, only one map will be available for players. A player will need to boost his/her Metro Royale Level to unlock the other two maps.

#2 Frag grenade animation:

In the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update, another great feature will be the new Frag grenade animation. It is much more dynamic compared to the dull animation in the current version of the game.

#3 New Anti-cheat feature:

The third feature will be a boon for the players who push rank to a higher tier like Conqueror in the game. The new Anti-cheat feature will automatically detect any third-party applications or software running in the background. It will prevent any hacks like the aimbot or location hack used on the device.

If a player is caught using any kind of third-party software, his/her account will be permanently banned.

#4 New gyroscope sensitivity settings:

With the new update, players will now be able to tweak their gyroscope sensitivity settings more. Usually, a player could have a maximum of 300 sensitivity in the gyroscope settings. But with the latest update, he/she will have a maximum limit of 400, which will enhance the close-range, mid-range, and long-range gunfights for players.

#5 Vehicle control customization:

The last feature of PUBG Mobile's 1.1 update is that now players will be able to customize their vehicle controls. This means that a player can now alternate the position of the buttons on their vehicle by visiting the in-game settings and then going to the vehicle control menu.

