PUBG Mobile: What is the new Metro Royale mode?

The PUBG Mobile developers have introduced a new Metro Royale mode in its beta version, meaning that players can ride small trains across maps. There are other interesting dynamics in this new mode, like a new lobby, new weapons, and much more.

In this article, we discuss everything you need to know about this new mode in this game.

All details about PUBG Mobile's Metro Royale mode

New lobby

The new lobby in the Metro Royale mode

The Metro Royale mode comes with a new entrance in the PUBG Mobile 1.1 global beta version. The new lobby has different colors and options as compared to the current version. A player can visit this lobby by clicking the Metro Royale mode option near the maps section.

Maps

Metro Royale mode maps

Advertisement

In the new Metro Royale mode, a player has the option to play two new maps, each with interesting dynamics and new in-game elements. One of these maps is unlocked after upgrading the skill level in the mode.

New gun

Tikhar weapon in the Metro Royale mode

A new gun also has been introduced with the new Metro Royale mode, named Tikhar. This weapon is a Sparta rifle and has maximum ammunition of 20 bullets per round. It is a very stable gun for use in any range in this mode.

Black Market

Metro Royale Mode Black Market

Advertisement

A new market also has been introduced in the Metro Royale mode. Players can purchase or upgrade new weapons, helmets, and vests for a better experience. It requires the Metro Royale currency for any purchase or upgrades.

Other options

There are some other options in this mode, which are command posts and talent. Players need to collect everything they find on the maps and then sell them to gain some Metro Royale currency and buy new weapons and outfits.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: NOVA-XQF Paraboy's real name, ID number, stats, and achievements