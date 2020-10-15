PUBG Mobile: NOVA-XQF Paraboy's real name, ID number, stats and achievements

Paraboy is one of the most renowned PUBG Mobile players in the world. He has won many tournaments under team XQF, which is now under Nova Esports. He is known for his accuracy and his efficient use of single-tap weapons in the battle royale game.

In this article, we discuss NOVA-XQF Paraboy's real name, ID number, stats and achievements in PUBG Mobile.

NOVA-XQF Paraboy's real name

PUBG Mobile: NOVA-XQF Paraboy's real name (Image credits: GamingF.com)

Nova-XQF Paraboy's real name is Zhu Bocheng. He was born on 12 February 2002 and is currently 18 years old. He resides in China and plays under Nova Esports, which is an esports organisation from Hong Kong.

NOVA-XQF Paraboy's ID number in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile: NOVA-XQF Paraboy's ID number

Nova-XQF Paraboys' PUBG Mobile (Game of Peace) ID number is 155943358. China has its unique version of PUBG Mobile known as Game Of Peace. So, you will only be able to find him in that particular version of the game.

NOVA-XQF Paraboy's stats and achievements in PUBG Mobile

Paraboy has achieved many feats in the world of PUBG Mobile. Here are some of his achievements in major tournaments across the globe:

PUBG Mobile Club Open- Spring Splits(2019): 2nd Place Peacekeeper Elite Global Invitational Summer(2019): 1st Place Peacekeeper Elite Professional League: 2nd Place Peacekeeper Elite Championship(2019): 1st Place Peacekeeper Elite League Season 1(2020): 3rd Place Peacekeeper Elite League(2020): 1st Place

He does not play many classic matches in Game of Peace. In Season 1 of Game of Peace, he played 101 squad matches, out of which he won 49 matches. He had 744 kills to his name and maintained a K/D ratio of 12.61 as well as impressive average damage of 1188.

He also has an Instagram profile with the name paraboy_balabala. Here is the link to his profile.

