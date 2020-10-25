4 similar games like PUBG Mobile not banned in India in 2020

The PUBG Mobile ban has left a vast majority of players disappointed. It was one of the most played battle royale games across the country, and this decision was made keeping in mind the tensions between India and China.

With PUBG Mobile banned, players are looking for the best alternatives. This article discusses the most suitable alternatives not banned in India in 2020.

Five replacements for PUBG Mobile in the country

#1 COD Mobile

Image credits: GameWorldObserver.com

PUBG Mobile had faced tough competition from COD Mobile ever since the latter's release late last year. COD Mobile has lots of different modes that keep players engaged. Gamers can also buy different skins and upgrade their weapons to cause sheer mayhem on the battlefield.

Download COD Mobile here.

#2 Free Fire

Advertisement

Image credits: PocketGamerz.biz

Garena Free Fire has an enormous audience in the country, and its content is loved across the globe. This game has emerged as one of the best options for players after the PUBG Mobile ban. Free Fire provides players with fast-paced gameplay and features lots of colorful outfits, weapon skins, and collaborations.

Download Free Fire here.

#3 Hopeless Land: Fight for survival

Image credits: APKPure.com

The third game on this list is Hopeless Land: Fight For Survival. It has a very interactive interface, and players can get used to the shooting mechanism quickly. Gamers also have the option of air to land fights, via helicopters, in this title, thus providing them a decent battle royale experience.

Advertisement

#4 ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image credits: APKPure.com

ScarFall battle royale is a game developed by an Indian studio. So, for players who want to try games made in their home country, this is one of the best titles to give a shot. It has impressive graphics and lots of weapons to choose from and rule the battlefield.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: How to aim like a pro in COD Mobile game