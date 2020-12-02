Report: PUBG Mobile India officials still awaiting response from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

PUBG Mobile India officials are still waiting for a response from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

At this point, every Indian PUBG Mobile fan is aware that an Indian version of the game is set to make its way into the country.

A website for the game was launched, and teasers featuring Dynamo, Kronten and Jonathan were also released.

This is great news for millions of fans as the Government of India had banned PUBG Mobile in the country back in September, citing security and privacy reasons.

However, the latest reports suggest that the game’s comeback in India might take some time. According to a report by Inside Sport, PUBG Mobile India officials are still waiting for a response from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regarding the restart of operations in the country.

Report: PUBG Mobile India officials request Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for a meeting

The report states that the officials of PUBG India have requested the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for a meeting. The source told Inside Sport:

“Request is yet to be granted by the MEITY.”

The source added:

“In the current circumstances, it will not be easy for PUBG to relaunch themselves before January - February next year, and that too will depend on the stance of the government.”

In the last few days, there have been a series of negative reports about the availability of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. According to one of these reports, PUBG Mobile is yet to receive permission from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for its comeback in India.

With such conflicting reports doing the rounds, all players can do is patiently wait for an official announcement from PUBG Corporation regarding the game's exact availability.

