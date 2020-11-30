Over the last couple of years, the battle royale genre has witnessed massive popularity on the mobile platform, with games like PUBG Mobile boasting of exponential growth in terms of their player base.

PUBG Mobile is arguably the most popular mobile battle royale game right now. It has a number of region-specific versions that are published by different companies to cater to the needs of users in various parts of the world.

In this article, we take a look at the list of companies that publish the different versions of the renowned game.

List of companies that publish different versions of PUBG Mobile

#1 Tencent Games

Game For Peace (Image via uptodown.com)

Tencent Games publishes the global version of PUBG Mobile, which is the most popular variant of the game.

Tencent Games also publishes Game for Peace, the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile. In May 2019, the company decided to release the game under a new name that met all the parameters set by the authorities in China.

#2 PUBG Corporation

PUBG Mobile KR (Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG Mobile KRJP, one of the most played alternative versions of the game, is published by PUBG Corporation. This version has a unique in-game currency known as Donkatsu Medal, which can be used by players to open crates in-game.

On 12th November, PUBG Corporation also announced that they would be releasing an Indian version of PUBG Mobile for users in the country. At the time of writing this article, the game is yet to be released. They also disclosed specific changes that would be present in this version. They are:

Green Hit Effect.

Feature to limit playtime.

Default clothed character.

#3 VNG Game Publishing

PUBG Mobile VN (Image via Google Play Store)

VNG Game Publishing publishes the Vietnamese version of PUBG Mobile. This version has been optimized for players of the region, with the language of the UI being changed to Vietnamese.

#4 HotCool Games

PUBG Mobile TW (Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG Mobile TW or Taiwan is published by HotCool Games. This version has been optimized for users from Taiwan.

