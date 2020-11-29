The popularity of PUBG Mobile seems to be growing with every passing season. This could partially be attributed to the new features that the developers introduce in periodic updates.

The PUBG Mobile 1.1 update hit the global servers a few weeks ago and introduced several new features, including the Lightweight Installation Function. The function has led to the reduction of the game’s download size to 610 MB on Google Play Store.

In this article, we take a look at 3 probable reasons why PUBG Mobile's size has been reduced to 610 MB.

3 reasons why PUBG Mobile reduced the game size to 610 MB

#1 Increased customization option and reduced storage space

Image via: PUBG Mobile / Twitter

One of the most interesting aspects of the Lightweight Installation Function is the customization options. Players now only need to download the desired resource packs, maps, etc, and the smart suggestions will help them make a choice.

Additionally, players can access the ‘Download’ tab in the settings to easily download/delete resources. Reduction in the storage space would also allow several PUBG Mobile Lite users, who could not play PUBG Mobile due to storage problems, to try out the game.

#2 Increased accessibility of the game

Image via: PUBG Mobile / Twitter

Many players across the globe download PUBG Mobile on a data connection, but downloading 1.9 GB was not within reach for everyone. Hence, the reduced game size would increase the accessibility of the game as downloading will require fewer data.

Players will also be able to manage the size efficiently as the resources can be downloaded in segments.

#3 Enhanced optimization to provide a better experience

Image via: PUBG Mobile / Twitter

The developers of PUBG Mobile have also optimized the existing version of the game, providing users with older devices a 10% lag reduction for a better gaming experience. The incremental update feature is also an add-on advantage for players.

Apart from this, players also have an option to download either the Low-spec Resource Pack and HD Resource Pack.

Note: This article is a reflection of the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.

