PUBG Mobile Indian version vs FAU-G: How different will the games be?

PUBG Mobile, the famous battle royale title, was axed in the second ban wave by the Government of India. A few days after the suspension of the BR game, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar had announced FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards.

While the announcement of the PUBG Mobile Indian version was made on 12th November by PUBG Corporation, there has been no official announcement about its availability in the country yet.

After the initial announcement of FAU-G, many fans and players were quick to compare it with the renowned battle royale title PUBG Mobile, and they even dubbed it as the alternative of the suspended game.

However, the developers of the game have cleared the air about this comparison. They have stated that FAU-G is not an alternative to PUBG Mobile, and it will not feature a BR mode during its release but will be added later on.

With the announcement of the pre-registration by nCORE Games, FAU-G fans have been excited than ever to try out the title.

PUBG Mobile Indian version vs FAU-G

#1 Real-world scenarios and virtual simulation training ground

Image via nCORE Games

Most of the fans would be aware that FAU-G is a war-based action game. The description on the Google Play Store reads that it is based on real-world scenarios.

The title will also educate the users about the sacrifice of the soldiers. According to earlier reports, the first level will probably be set in Galwan Valley. Also, the trailer features a board of Galwan Valley, which indicates the same.

Apart from the announcement of PUBG Mobile's return to the country, the press release by PUBG Corporation also added that the PUBG Mobile Indian version would be set as a virtual simulation training ground. It will feature some changes to reflect the needs of the users in the country, including the green hit effect, feature to limit game time, and more.

#2 Game modes

Game modes in PUBG Mobile

The developers of FAU-G have made it clear that the game will offer a single-player experience, and the battle royale mode will be incorporated in the future with subsequent updates.

PUBG Mobile is among the top battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It features several other modes, apart from the regular battle royale mode, including Payload 2.0, TDM, and more.

#3 Age rating

Age rating of both the games

FAU-G is rated 16+ on the Google Play Store, which might indicate a feature of strong violence. On the contrary, the global version of PUBG Mobile has "Teen," and the Indian version might also have the same rating, which means that the title features blood and violence.

The age rating describes the minimum maturity level of the content in the app. According to Google Play Help:

“Ratings are the responsibility of the app developers and the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC).”

