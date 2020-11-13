Report: Government may not allow PUBG Mobile's India return unless concerns are addressed

On 2nd September, PUBG Mobile fans in India were left disappointed when the game was among the 118 Chinese apps and games banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, under Section 69A. Since then, they have been eagerly waiting for its return.

The last two months did not turn out to be particularly great for PUBG Mobile fans. However, they breathed a sigh of relief yesterday when PUBG Corporation announced that it is gearing up for the release of a new, specific version of the famous battle royale title. This offering would be tailored to cater to the needs of Indian users and would roll out specific changes and improvements to the game’s content.

In a statement on Thursday, PUBG Corporation said:

“Privacy and security of Indian player data being a top priority for PUBG Corporation, the company will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.”

However, in a dampener, according to a report by TOI, the Indian government may not unban the game in the country unless specific concerns are addressed.

It also has to be noted that Krafton Incorporated, the parent company of PUBG Corp, had recently announced a partnership with Microsoft Azure to ensure the safety and security of users data.

A government source told TOI:

“Unless they address the concerns, it will be difficult to grant any relaxation.”

The report also stated that PUBG Corporation did not respond to the queries put forward by TOI with regards to the discussions with Indian regulators.

This is certainly not the best news for PUBG Mobile fans and players. Only time will tell if the return of one most popular battle royale titles in the country was successful.

