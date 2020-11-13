PUBG Mobile Lite players in confusion after only PUBG Mobile gets official comeback announcement in India

In September, in the second wave of bans, 118 apps and games with Chinese ties were banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The list had the names of two of the most famous battle royale titles – PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

And the day that PUBG Mobile fans and players had between waiting for finally arrived yesterday, as PUBG Corporation announced that it was preparing for the release of PUBG Mobile India, specifically for the Indian audience.

For the new version of the title, the game content would be improved to reflect the users' needs and help create a healthy environment, including a change of hit effect to green, a feature to limit screen time, and more.

PUBG Mobile Lite players left in the dark after official of PUBG Mobile comeback announcement

However, the press release did not provide any details on the future of the lighter version, PUBG Mobile Lite. This reveal has left many users upset, as they have been looking for answers about the reintroduction of the game in the country.

Here are some of the tweets by the users:

Sir pubg lite nahi aayega kya — Gulab Shaikh (@GulabSh35311828) November 13, 2020

Pubg lite when launch — Shidenur (@Shidenur1) November 13, 2020

Guruji I'm your die-hard fan!

Kya Pubg mobile lite bhi Pubg mobile ke sath aa raha hai?

Reply karna mat bhulna jese hum apke video like aur share karte hai ❤️ — Harsing Ronghang (@HarsingRonghan1) November 12, 2020

PUBG MOBILE LITE kab aayega — RaK3sH KuMaR (@KumarRak3sh) November 12, 2020

@PUBGMobileLite can you guys tell me .I am getting news that pubg will be unbanned as soon as possible but there is doubt stuck in my mind will pubg mobile lite will also comeback as pubg mobile?answer soon — Raghevendra Rajput (@RaghevendraRaj3) November 12, 2020

Pubg mobile lite ka kya hoga bhai 🥺💔 — Anonymous PRO (@Anonymo39145755) November 12, 2020

Kya pubg mobile lite big aaraha hai aur agar aaraha toh key haka name change ho jar pubg mobile lite India 🇮🇳 kar Doha jaega? #pubgmobileindia #pubgisback — Mahaveer Jain (@Mahavee60881633) November 12, 2020

I wait pubg mobile lite https://t.co/CBkdWfjenm — Amit Kumar Keshari (@AmitKum95022409) November 12, 2020

For now, all that the PUBG Mobile Lite players can do is wait for the official announcement from the developers.

Additionally, it was also stated in the press release that PUBG Corporation would be setting up a branch in India to provide smooth service. The company would hire over 100 employees specialized in various aspects, including game development, business, esports, and more.

The organization also announced its plans of investing $100 million, which would lead to the vitalization of related industries. Apart from this, they have plans to invest in the hosting of esports events exclusively for the country.

