PUBG Mobile Lite players in confusion after only PUBG Mobile gets official comeback announcement in India

In September, in the second wave of bans, 118 apps and games with Chinese ties were banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The list had the names of two of the most famous battle royale titles – PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.
And the day that PUBG Mobile fans and players had between waiting for finally arrived yesterday, as PUBG Corporation announced that it was preparing for the release of PUBG Mobile India, specifically for the Indian audience.
For the new version of the title, the game content would be improved to reflect the users' needs and help create a healthy environment, including a change of hit effect to green, a feature to limit screen time, and more.
PUBG Mobile Lite players left in the dark after official of PUBG Mobile comeback announcement
However, the press release did not provide any details on the future of the lighter version, PUBG Mobile Lite. This reveal has left many users upset, as they have been looking for answers about the reintroduction of the game in the country.
Here are some of the tweets by the users:
For now, all that the PUBG Mobile Lite players can do is wait for the official announcement from the developers.
Additionally, it was also stated in the press release that PUBG Corporation would be setting up a branch in India to provide smooth service. The company would hire over 100 employees specialized in various aspects, including game development, business, esports, and more.
The organization also announced its plans of investing $100 million, which would lead to the vitalization of related industries. Apart from this, they have plans to invest in the hosting of esports events exclusively for the country.
Published 13 Nov 2020, 11:34 IST