PUBG Mobile global version redeem codes: List of all special codes released in 2020

PUBG Mobile features an abundance of attractive in-game items, including various skins, outfits, emotes, and more. Even though they do not enhance the gameplay, they still appeal to the users.

Since not all of them are free, players look for various alternatives to get their hands on these items. Redeem codes are the perfect option as they can be used to claim multiple rewards. The one drawback is that only a limited number of players can use it.

List of PUBG Mobile global version redeem codes released in 2020

PUBGMOBILENP

PUBGMOBILEBD

BIFPZBZKBE

BIFOZBZE6Q

BAPPZEZMTB

BCCVZBZT8A

BBKTZEZET3

BCAHZBIZ88B

BBKTZDZFW6

BAPPZCZTUH

BCAHZMZ64EC

BCCQZDZSCH

BCCQZBZCVJ

BCCQZCZSV7

BDFOZBZBAT

BCAHZBBZFVM

BCAHZBHZ486

BFHMZBZFHB

BFHMZGZJ73

BGDFZBZ5QN

BGDHZBZUQU

BGDGZBZGTF

BFVPZBZ89U

BGFDZBZC57

BGFCZBZADK

BGFBZBZ5SN

BGFAZBZMRF

TIFZBIZACZG

TIFZBJZWMN

TIFZQZANGC

D70FYU5N0

TQIZBZ76F

BBKRZBZBF9

JJCZCDZ9U

NEHZBZ9VX

NEIZBZKND

S78FTU2XJ

BCEAZCUZMPBM

BCEAZDAZS95U

BCEAZDBZPJ7G

BDFPZVZ85B7

BCEAZDCZTK7P

BCEAZDDZU5RW

BDFQZVZ98MQ

BCEAZDEZDKVB

BCEAZDFZFSBX

BDFVZBIZ7KN

BDFVZVZHAPU

BDFVZHZK3MU

BDFVZBGZ5B8

BDFVZQZ8WW7

BDFPZDZEN8H

BDFPZMZ9J8A

BDFPZTZUAEN

BDFPZRGZM763

BDFPZPZPAVW

BDFPZNZ637C

BDFPZCZGSSP

BDFPZBBZ6XM

BDFPZLZ9CKN

BDFRZVZA386

BDFRZHZBTJG

BDFRZQZJ3GS

BDFRZBGZVNN

BDFQZIZSXE4

BDFQZRZGAQJ

BDFQZGZ33NT

BDFQZPZBV65

BDFQZEZ7EUS

BDFRZBLZAGT

BDFRZBZRK7T

BDFRZBAZN8D

BDFRZKZ255RB

BDFRZBJZTW3

BDFRZTZ64NG

BDFRZIZH9T6

BDFRZBHZUX3

BDFRZRZP6MD

BDFRZZGZPVK4

BDFVZTZPS5R

BDFVZIZ885J

BDFVZBHZFDV

BDFVZRZFM19

BDFVZGZAJUK

BDFRZBFZRD6

BDFRZPZERFN

BDFRZEZ33T3

BDFRZBDZVA5

BDFRZNZD954

BDFVZBFZUKM

BDFVZZ3MXM

BDFVZEZ5U9G

BDFVZBDZADK

BDFVZNZJSQC

BDFRZCZSUDQ

BDFRZBBZ36D

BDFRZLZ9HHS

BDFRZBKZQTT

BDFQZNZ3CFD

BDFQZCZBBDE

BDFQZBBZMGU

BDFQZLZ4SBR

PGHZDBTFZ95U

KARZBZYTR

BBKTZCZC4Q

BBVNZBZ4M9

SD14G84FCC

JJCZCDZJ9U

UKUZBZGWF

R89FPLM9S

TIFZBHZK4A

RNUZBZ9QQ

BAPPZBZXF5

BBKVZBZ6FW

BBKVZBZBF9

GPHZDBTFZM24U

PGHZDBTFZM24U

CDWMYCQ3N7

HHJKBQQBD6

VNUYXVFIO

DFHMIY52T

How to use redeem code in PUBG Mobile?

Players can follow these steps to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: The redeem codes can only be used from the redemption center on the official website of PUBG Mobile. Users can click here to visit the website.

Enter the PUBG Mobile ID and redeem the code

Step 2: They must enter their PUBG Mobile IDs, the redeem code, and the verification code.

Step 3: Players can then press the redeem code option. A pop up appears on the screen, prompting them to confirm the details entered.

Step 4: After confirming the ID and username, they can select the OK button.

After the redemption process is successful, players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section.

If they encounter an error message stating that the ‘Redemption limit is reached,’ it means that it is exhausted and cannot be used any further.

