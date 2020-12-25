PUBG Mobile global version redeem codes: List of all special codes released in 2020

PUBG Mobile features an abundance of attractive in-game items, including various skins, outfits, emotes, and more. Even though they do not enhance the gameplay, they still appeal to the users.
Since not all of them are free, players look for various alternatives to get their hands on these items. Redeem codes are the perfect option as they can be used to claim multiple rewards. The one drawback is that only a limited number of players can use it.
List of PUBG Mobile global version redeem codes released in 2020
- PUBGMOBILENP
- PUBGMOBILEBD
- BIFPZBZKBE
- BIFOZBZE6Q
- BAPPZEZMTB
- BCCVZBZT8A
- BBKTZEZET3
- BCAHZBIZ88B
- BBKTZDZFW6
- BAPPZCZTUH
- BCAHZMZ64EC
- BCCQZDZSCH
- BCCQZBZCVJ
- BAPPZCZTUH
- BCCQZCZSV7
- BDFOZBZBAT
- BCAHZBBZFVM
- BCAHZBHZ486
- BFHMZBZFHB
- BFHMZGZJ73
- BGDFZBZ5QN
- BGDHZBZUQU
- BGDGZBZGTF
- BFHMZGZJ73
- BFVPZBZ89U
- BGFDZBZC57
- BGFCZBZADK
- BGFBZBZ5SN
- BGFAZBZMRF
- TIFZBIZACZG
- TIFZBJZWMN
- TIFZQZANGC
- D70FYU5N0
- TQIZBZ76F
- BBKRZBZBF9
- JJCZCDZ9U
- NEHZBZ9VX
- NEIZBZKND
- S78FTU2XJ
- BCEAZCUZMPBM
- BCEAZDAZS95U
- BCEAZDBZPJ7G
- BDFPZVZ85B7
- BCEAZDCZTK7P
- BCEAZDDZU5RW
- BDFQZVZ98MQ
- BCEAZDEZDKVB
- BCEAZDFZFSBX
- BDFVZBIZ7KN
- BDFVZVZHAPU
- BDFVZHZK3MU
- BDFVZBGZ5B8
- BDFVZQZ8WW7
- BDFPZDZEN8H
- BDFPZMZ9J8A
- BDFPZTZUAEN
- BDFPZRGZM763
- BDFPZPZPAVW
- BDFPZNZ637C
- BDFPZCZGSSP
- BDFPZBBZ6XM
- BDFPZLZ9CKN
- BDFRZVZA386
- BDFRZHZBTJG
- BDFRZQZJ3GS
- BDFRZBGZVNN
- BDFVZBIZ7KN
- BDFVZVZHAPU
- BDFVZHZK3MU
- BDFVZBGZ5B8
- BDFVZQZ8WW7
- BDFQZIZSXE4
- BDFQZRZGAQJ
- BDFQZGZ33NT
- BDFQZPZBV65
- BDFQZEZ7EUS
- BDFRZBLZAGT
- BDFRZBZRK7T
- BDFRZBAZN8D
- BDFRZKZ255RB
- BDFRZBJZTW3
- BDFRZTZ64NG
- BDFRZIZH9T6
- BDFRZBHZUX3
- BDFRZRZP6MD
- BDFRZZGZPVK4
- BDFVZTZPS5R
- BDFVZIZ885J
- BDFVZBHZFDV
- BDFVZRZFM19
- BDFVZGZAJUK
- BDFRZBFZRD6
- BDFRZPZERFN
- BDFRZEZ33T3
- BDFRZBDZVA5
- BDFRZNZD954
- BDFVZBFZUKM
- BDFVZZ3MXM
- BDFVZEZ5U9G
- BDFVZBDZADK
- BDFVZNZJSQC
- BDFRZNZD954
- BDFRZCZSUDQ
- BDFRZBBZ36D
- BDFRZLZ9HHS
- BDFRZBKZQTT
- BDFQZNZ3CFD
- BDFQZCZBBDE
- BDFQZBBZMGU
- BDFQZLZ4SBR
- PGHZDBTFZ95U
- KARZBZYTR
- BBKTZCZC4Q
- BBVNZBZ4M9
- SD14G84FCC
- JJCZCDZJ9U
- UKUZBZGWF
- R89FPLM9S
- TIFZBHZK4A
- RNUZBZ9QQ
- BAPPZBZXF5
- BBKVZBZ6FW
- BBKVZBZBF9
- GPHZDBTFZM24U
- PGHZDBTFZM24U
- CDWMYCQ3N7
- HHJKBQQBD6
- VNUYXVFIO
- DFHMIY52T
How to use redeem code in PUBG Mobile?
Players can follow these steps to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile:
Step 1: The redeem codes can only be used from the redemption center on the official website of PUBG Mobile. Users can click here to visit the website.
Step 2: They must enter their PUBG Mobile IDs, the redeem code, and the verification code.
Step 3: Players can then press the redeem code option. A pop up appears on the screen, prompting them to confirm the details entered.
Step 4: After confirming the ID and username, they can select the OK button.
After the redemption process is successful, players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section.
If they encounter an error message stating that the ‘Redemption limit is reached,’ it means that it is exhausted and cannot be used any further.
Published 25 Dec 2020, 13:18 IST