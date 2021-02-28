PUBG Mobile is not a new name in the world of battle royale games. The game is known for its realistic graphics, which help accentuate the battle royale experience.

PUBG Mobile cannot be enjoyed without an internet connection, and players are always on the lookout for alternatives.

5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 200 MB in 2021

#1 - PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

Players can enjoy over 20 offline missions in this shooter title. The game offers many single-player campaigns that players will definitely enjoy.

The game also guarantees new missions whenever the title is updated. The simple controls and the easy gameplay will remind players of PUBG Mobile.

Size: 91 MB

#2 - Free Survival: fire battlegrounds

The battle royale matches in this title are a lot like PUBG Mobile’s matches. The game is compatible with low-end phones.

Players can use weapons like machine guns, pistols, sniper rifles, etc. The game offers an interesting story mode for players who want to enjoy the game offline.

Size: 148 MB.

#3 - DEAD TRIGGER: Offline Zombie Shooter

Mobile gamers who enjoyed the zombie mode of PUBG Mobile will surely be into this title. This title has a great rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store, and players can download it for free.

The title has a good arsenal of weapons to kill zombies. The title is also very popular and has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Size: 194 MB

#4 - Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

This FPS title also offers realistic gameplay like PUBG Mobile. The ultimate goal in this game is to survive till the end.

Players are offered high-speed trains and helicopters to travel around the map. In this title, players have to live through devastating tornadoes and a ticking clock to be the last person standing.

Size: 198 MB

#5 - Royale Battle Survivor

Like PUBG Mobile, this title has survival and shooting as its core. Players need to pick up essential supplies and weapons in order to defeat enemies.

There are many vehicles that players can use to travel around the map for looting various places. Players have the option of attacking enemies stealthily or aggressively.

Size: 99 MB

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

