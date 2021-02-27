PUBG Mobile requires no introduction within the battle royale genre of mobile games. Mobile gamers appreciate the game for its smooth gameplay, realistic graphics, and user-friendly controls.

PUBG Mobile can run smoothly on a 6 GB RAM Android device.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile for 6 GB RAM Android phones (2021)

#1 - Call of Duty: Mobile

There are two main modes offered by Call of Duty: Mobile: battle royale mode and multiplayer mode. Players can play these modes by connecting with friends online.

The battle royale matches of this title will remind players of PUBG Mobile. The title takes up a significant amount of storage space and is known for its realistic graphics.

#2 - Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

Like PUBG Mobile, this title also offers deathmatches for players to enjoy with their friends. Modern Strike Online has 14 maps and seven combat modes that players can choose from.

The game offers over 50 types of unique weapons that players can use to shoot enemies. There are also various weapon skins that players can use to customize their guns.

#3 - Garena Free Fire

This title is also a battle royale game like PUBG Mobile. Instead of 100 players, only 50 players land in the battleground and fight for survival.

The battle royale matches in Free Fire last for 10 to 15 minutes usually. Players also have the option of roaming around the map using vehicles that are offered by the title.

#4 - Badlanders

Even though it is not a battle royale game, players will have a fun time playing it. Like PUBG Mobile, the game has realistic weapons.

A total of 25 badlanders enter the battlefield, ready to destroy the enemies. Players can also choose to play a merchant’s role and sell the loot they've got from the battlefield.

#5 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Players can enjoy this title without access to the internet. Players have to pick up weapons and supplies before fighting to be the last person standing.

The game offers a good collection of realistic weapons like PUBG Mobile. Some of the weapons offered by the game are machine guns, rifles, shotguns, etc.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

