5 best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile under 200 MB in 2021

PUBG Mobile dominates the mobile gaming world when it comes to battle royale games. Players have to loot weapons and supplies as soon as they land on the battleground and then fight for survival.

PUBG Mobile takes up quite some space on mobile devices. Players who cannot afford such storage can look at similar battle royale games under 200 MB.

Best alternatives to PUBG Mobile in 2021

These are five of the best such games under 200 MB:

#1 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

This title has a collection of realistic weapons, like PUBG Mobile. It is appreciated for its easy controls and can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.

Players can also enjoy this game without an internet connection. If they want to play Free survival: fire battlegrounds offline, they can opt for the game's interesting story mode.

Size: 148 MB

#2 - Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Like PUBG Mobile, this battle royale game also features a shrinking safe zone that players have to look out for. The graphics might not be realistic, but the matches are indeed exciting.

Battle Royale: FPS Shooter offers players over 30 different types of weapons for defeating enemies. The title has easy controls and has an auto-shooting feature as well.

Size: 75 MB

#3 - Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63

The battle royale matches of Battle Royale 3D last for around 15 minutes. It offers a map that has an area of 4x4 km and covers different terrains.

Like PUBG Mobile, players have the ultimate target of survival till the end. For this, they need to defeat opponents by picking up the weapons around the map.

Size: 99 MB

#4 - Play Fire Royale – Free Online Shooting Games

Apart from battle royale, players can also enjoy other modes in this title, like PUBG Mobile. The game has a vibrant backdrop and cool animated characters.

Play Fire Royale has a collection of heroes with unique abilities. The zombie mode is exciting, where players can put a stop to the bloodthirsty monsters.

Size: 146 MB

#5 - FOG – Battle Royale

The gameplay of this title is different from PUBG Mobile, but the ultimate goal of survival remains the same. Players will be provided medieval weapons to defeat their enemies.

FOG - Battle Royale has a fantasy backdrop where there will be a total of 30 players in the multiplayer battle arena. This game has a good rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 135 MB

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

