5 best games like PUBG Mobile released after India's ban

PUBG Mobile is a famous battle-royale game with fans all over the world. The game revolves around shooting and survival and is appreciated for its realistic graphics.

Ever since PUBG Mobile got banned in India, Indian mobile gamers have been heartbroken.

Players who are hunting for alternatives should explore options on the list given below.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile released after India ban

1. Faugi Veer: Indian Soldier 3d Shooter OFFLINE

Image via TG Gamer (YouTube)

Based on the struggles of Indian soldiers, this game has over 20 action-packed levels that players can complete. The game has a good collection of weapons, like PUBG Mobile.

The game offers a huge map to its players, which they need to traverse carefully because of the enemies crawling around. The game has good graphics.

Download it from here.

2. Indian Army Training Game – Fight for Nation

Image via In vIdEo GaMeS (YouTube)

Players will get to step into the shoes of Indian soldiers and undergo training to complete various missions assigned to them. Realistic military training includes activities like swimming, rolling, etc.

Like PUBG Mobile, it has smooth and intuitive controls which makes the game even more enjoyable. The game also has a realistic environment which enhances the gameplay.

Download it from here.

3. Warfare Action Games - New Games 2020 Offline Free

Image via Typical Gameplay (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile, this title also revolves around shooting and survival. Players who do not have an internet connection can also enjoy the single-player mode.

There are many challenging FPS missions that players can complete in this title. The game can be downloaded for free and is appreciated for its controls and graphics.

Download it from here.

4. Critical Commando Shooting Mission 2020

Image via COM GAMING (YouTube)

This game has the theme of anti-terrorism, where players will have the primary duty of eliminating terrorists. This game can also be enjoyed without an internet connection.

There are challenging modes and action-packed shooting missions that players will surely enjoy. The weapons offered by this game will definitely remind players of the realistic weapons of PUBG Mobile.

Download it from here.

5. TPS Offline Shooting Games: Commando Gun Games 2020

Image via Typical Gameplay (YouTube)

The game's three modes, namely, Battleground mode, Story mode, Zombie mode. Players can also enjoy Team Deathmatches, just like they did in PUBG Mobile.

The graphics are appreciated for its realistic environment, easy controls, and high-quality graphics. The title has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

