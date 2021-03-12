Top 5 games like PUBG Mobile banned in India in 2021

Ever since PUBG Mobile’s ban, Indian battle royale enthusiasts have been feeling low. However, hope was re-kindled when PUBG Mobile India was announced in November 2020, though no news of its release date has been revealed.

However, do players know that PUBG Mobile was not the only game that got banned? To learn more about the games still banned in India, players can look at the list below.

Five games like PUBG Mobile banned in India

This is the list of games suspended in 2021:

#1 - PUBG Mobile Lite

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The lighter version of PUBG Mobile also got banned, and players were even more disappointed. Fans loved PUBG Mobile Lite as it was compatible with low-end devices.

This title's gameplay was exciting, even if the maps were smaller compared to the main title. There could be up to 60 people in one battle-royale match, and the game lasted for approximately 15 minutes.

#2 - Rules of Survival

Image via Techzamazing (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile, players had the ultimate goal of survival till the end in this game. They could play with their friends in the duo and squad modes and even in a group consisting of five members.

The map of Rules of Survival was quite big and covered an area of 8x8 km. Players had many vehicles strewn around the map that they could use for traveling around.

#3 - Creative Destruction

Image via Techzamazing (YouTube)

While playing this game, players had the objective of becoming the last person standing, like PUBG Mobile. The graphics are similar to that of Fortnite.

The game had a pool of characters from which players could pick one to play with. Creative Destruction also offered a variety of maps that they could enjoy.

#4 - Warpath

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

This war game has an interesting storyline that players will like. Even if it is very different from PUBG Mobile in terms of gameplay, the realistic weapons will surely remind players of the battle royale title.

Warpath is a real-time strategy war game where players can customize their military units. It has good 3D graphics and immersive sound effects.

#5 - Knives Out – No Rules, Just Fight!

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

This title was also a battle royale game like PUBG Mobile. It was famous for encouraging team play as players had to be in a unit of five and fight for their survival.

Knives Out had a good arsenal of weapons that players could use to defeat enemies. There were modes like Sniper Battle, 50v50, and Team Fight that players could take part in.

