Fortnite is an online multiplayer game which is massively famous for its battle-royale mode. Fortnite, which can be played on Android devices, has two main modes - the Battle Royale Mode and the Creative Mode.

Players can head over to the Epic Games Store if they want to download Fortnite on their Android device. If they are in search of more Android games like Fortnite, they can try their luck with the titles listed below.

Also read: 5 best Roblox games like Fortnite

5 best free Android games like Fortnite

These five of the best Android games like Fortnite which can be downloaded for free:

1. Battlelands Royale

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This battle-royale title looks a lot like the mini version of Fortnite. Kids will enjoy playing Battlelands Royale due to its vibrant ambience and animated characters.

The game has a fun collection of weapons that players can use to be the last person surviving. Battle-royale matches in this title last for just around five minutes as there are only 32 players in one match.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. Victory Royale

Image via MoltPlays (YouTube)

This is an online shooter title where 100 players land on a hostile island to fight for survival, like Fortnite. Certain aspects of this title require improvement, but players can still try it for fun.

This FPS game offers exciting PvP fights that players can enjoy along with their friends. This game takes up very limited storage space and is compatible with low-end Android devices.

Download it from here.

3. 1v1.LOL – Online Building & Shooting Simulator

Image via Gamer Forever (YouTube)

Advertisement

Like Fortnite, this game has survival as well as building elements. Players have to fight their enemies with weapons like sub-machine guns, shotguns, and more.

Players are also advised to build protective trenches to strengthen their defense. The game is suitable for beginners who can opt for the practice mode and improve their construction and shooting skills before jumping into the real thing.

Download it from here.

4. Rocket Royale

Image via Amazon.in

Rocket Royale has innovative gameplay, unlike other battle-royale game. To add to the excitement, players have the option of enjoying this game with their friends.

Players will have to build and fight for their survival in an island filled with enemies, which will surely remind them of Fortnite. They will have to escape the island by building a rocket.

Download it from here.

5. Play Fire Royale – Free Online Shooting Games

Advertisement

Image via Expert Android Games (YouTube)

The cartoonish characters and the ambience of this title will definitely give players Fortnite vibes. Players can enjoy the battle royale mode, along with the other modes offered by the title.

The zombie mode is fun to play, wherein players will have the task of killing the zombies. Players can take the help of two other gamers, who can support them on their objective of defeating zombies.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: Top 5 games like Fortnite for low-end Android devices in 2021