Top 5 games like Fortnite for low-end Android devices in 2021

Fortnite is a famous online multiplayer game that offers three modes: Save The World, Battle Royale, and Creative. Players absolutely love the battle royale mode of Fortnite.

Fortnite is available across various platforms, but unfortunately, it has high device requirements. Players looking for games like Fortnite can try out the following titles on their low-end Android device.

5 best games like Fortnite for low-end Android devices in 2021

These are five of the best games like Fortnite, which are compatible with low-end Android devices:

#1 - Rocket Royale

Like Fortnite, this game has both survival and building elements. Players will be required to build a rocket with the materials available and escape an island filled with enemies.

Players can enjoy this title solo or play it with their friends. This title has over 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

#2 - Fort survival: offline shooting Battle Royale game

This battle-royale title will remind players of the battle royale mode of Fortnite. Players can use various cyber weapons like plasma assault rifles and laser katanas to defeat their enemies.

The title offers its players multiple maps that they can play in. Beginners will be thrilled to know that the game has an auto-shooting feature, making it twice as easy to shoot enemies.

#3 - 1v1.LOL – Online Building & Shooting Simulator

Fortnite players will be thrilled to see that this game has survival and building elements in its gameplay. The game also has a practice mode, which allows players to improve their skills.

From fighting enemies to building trenches for protection, players will have a lot to do in this game. Players will get to use various powerful weapons offered by the game.

#4 - Play Fire Royale – Free Online Shooting Games

Like Fortnite, this title has a vibrant backdrop and cartoonish characters. It also allows its players to indulge in other modes along with the battle royale mode.

The game also offers a zombie mode, where players can have fun putting an end to the chaotic monsters. Players can have two helpers support them in eradicating the zombies.

#5 - Battle Destruction

This title is a battle royale game where the ultimate objective is survival. It will not take players much time to find similarities between the characters and gameplay of this title and Fortnite.

The battle royale matches of this title have a cool day and night mode, which players enjoy. The title also offers quick match 1v1 that players can indulge in.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

