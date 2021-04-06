PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms global update: APK+OBB download link for global users in April 2021

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update was released in early March and brought forth a variety of new features. It comprised a new firearm, new vehicles, multiple game modes, including Grafitti Prank Mode that commenced on March 31, and more.

Now, the highly anticipated map, Karakin, will be available from April 7. If players haven't downloaded the game yet, they can do it via the Google Play Store or use the APK file from the official website.

This article provides a guide for players to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms global update.

Note: Players do not need an OBB file to install the game, and the APK file alone will suffice.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update: APK download link for worldwide users (Season 23)

Downloading and installing PUBG Mobile 1.3 update using APK file via the official website

Advertisement

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update using the APK file from the official website:

Step 1: Users must visit PUBG Mobile’s official website. The link has been provided below.

PUBG Mobile Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, they must tap on the "APK Download" button to begin the download.

The APK file’s size is roughly around 943 MB, while the size of the in-game patches will vary slightly depending on the selection made by the users. They must ensure that they have sufficient storage space on their device before moving forward.

Step 3: Users must enable the “Install from Unknown Source" option if it hasn’t been enabled previously. And they must then locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, they can open the application and select the preferred resource pack: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 5: After the resource pack is downloaded, users can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile and try out all the new features implemented in the game.

Advertisement

If players face a parsing error while installing the APK, they can try following the steps mentioned earlier.

Also read: PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,691,949 accounts this week