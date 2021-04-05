PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update: APK download link for worldwide users (Season 23)

PUBG Mobile Lite builds on the original PUBG Mobile gameplay to offer a smooth battle royale experience to players with low-end devices. The game requires only 1 GB of RAM and 600 MB of device storage to run smoothly.

Players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite from the Google Play Store or via the APK file available on the game's official website.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how players can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version via the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update

Players who already have an older version of PUBG Mobile Lite installed on their device can update to the latest one in-game. Meanwhile, those who do not have the older version of the game (0.20.0) can download it before updating to 0.20.1.

Players can follow the steps given below to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version:

Step 1: Players must visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. The link to the website is provided below:

Official PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the “Download APK” option. The download process will begin soon.

The size of the APK file is 575 MB. However, the size of the in-game patch will vary slightly. Players have to make sure they have enough storage space on their devices before downloading the file.

Step 3: After downloading the APK file, players must locate and install the application. However, they should first enable the “Install from unknown source” option if it hasn’t been done previously.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite. A pop-up message will then appear, prompting them to update the game.

Once the in-game patches are completed, players will be able to enjoy the latest version of the game.

If players encounter a parsing error message stating there was an error parsing the package, they can re-download the APK file and follow the steps mentioned above again.

