How to top up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins (BC) in April 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile.

BC or Battle Coins are the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile Lite and are used to purchase exclusive items in the mobile title. However, BC is not available for free, and players are required to spend real money to obtain them.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can top up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins in April 2021.

How can players top up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins (BC) in April 2021?

#1 In-game

Players can top-up BC directly in PUBG Mobile Lite

Players can directly purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players should open PUBG Mobile Lite and tap on the ‘BC’ icon located on the top of their screens.

Step 2: The top-up options will appear on the screen. Players have to pick the respective number of BCs that they need to purchase.

Step 3: After successful payment, the in-game currency will be credited to the players' accounts.

#2 Midasbuy

Midasbuy is one of the methods that the players can use to top up BC

Midasbuy is a top-up website that players can use to purchase PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins. Players can follow the steps below to purchase BC from the website:

Step 1: Players must visit the official Midasbuy website. The link to the website is provided below:

Midasbuy website: Click here.

Step 2: Next, players should select the ‘PUBG Mobile Lite’ option.

Step 3: They must then enter their Player ID and choose the required amount of BC and payment method.

(Note: BC top-up on Midasbuy is only available for selected countries. The cost of BC and the payment option will also vary from country to country.)

