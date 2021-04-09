5 best games like PUBG Mobile for PCs in April 2021

PUBG Mobile is globally recognized as one of the best battle royale mobile games. From exciting Battle Royale matches to thrilling Deathmatches, it packs in quite some action in its gameplay.

There are many PC games similar to PUBG Mobile. Players must try out the original video game PUBG before looking at the list given below.

Five best alternatives for PUBG Mobile on PCs

These are some of the best options for April 2021:

#1 - Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale

Image via LevelCapGaming (YouTube)

With its gritty portrayal of the struggles for survival, this battle royale title gives off Hunger Games vibes. Like PUBG Mobile, players drop onto an arena and search for weapons and supplies.

This game's system requirements are pretty high, and players need a good PC to run it. Island of Nyne also has excellent graphics, which makes the gaming experience even better.

Players can also invite friends and enjoy the game together. They can unleash their competitive side as the game has a feature that allows players to track their scores.

Download it from here

#2 - Infestation: the new Z

Image via Jaru (YouTube)

Players who enjoyed the zombie mode of PUBG Mobile will surely be thrilled to play this game. The primary objective will be to put an end to the chaotic zombies.

This game allows players to explore the open world. They can travel around the map and collect the necessary supplies and weapons needed to reach their goal.

Infestation: The New Z has many game modes that players can enjoy. The title introduces new features and accessories as well, via updates from time to time.

Download it from here

#3 - Ring of Elysium

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This is a battle royale game that players can have fun playing with friends, like PUBG Mobile. They will be thrilled to know that this game can be downloaded for free.

A unique feature of this title is that it has an exciting storyline. Players can use traversal equipment like gliders, motorbikes, etc., and tactical abilities like holographic decoy, shield, and lots more.

Ring of Elysium features interesting characters with backstories that players will like to indulge in. Three new characters get introduced with every new season in this title.

Download it from here

#4 - Call of Duty: Warzone

Image via Get Droid Tips

Be it graphics, or sound effects, Call of Duty games have always been some of the best shooters ever. This battle royale title was released in early 2020 and has garnered massive popularity over time.

It offers two main modes: Plunder and Battle Royale. Instead of 100 players, like PUBG Mobile, 150 of them descend on a hostile battlefield and fight for survival.

This title is widely appreciated for its arsenal of realistic weapons and exciting gameplay. Players will also be thrilled to know that Call of Duty: Warzone can be downloaded for free.

Download it from here

#5 - Rules of Survival

Image via Wallpaper Cave

In this game, Battle Royale matches last for a longer time compared to PUBG Mobile. Players have to fight to be the last person/team standing in a match with up to 300 participants.

The game is primarily about survival and shooting enemies, but players will have to look out for the shrinking safe zone. Vehicles strewn around the map can be used to reach the safe zone in time.

Players can enjoy this game solo or connect with their friends over the internet. They can form a squad that can have up to 5 members and have fun defeating opponents.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

