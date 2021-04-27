PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game has more maps and game modes in April 2021?

Shooting and survival are the two core themes of COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile. Both games offer exciting Battle Royale matches that players around the world enjoy.

Since both titles are often compared, fans can notice that they have quite a few similarities. Despite the similarities, COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile are unique in their own ways.

Sometimes, players might wonder which of the two titles offers the maximum maps and modes, which this article discusses.

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile: Which game has more maps and game modes?

These are the maps and game modes offered by the two titles in April 2021:

Maps

COD Mobile only has two BR maps:

Classic

Alcatraz

PUBG Mobile offers five Battle Royale maps that players can enjoy:

Karakin

Miramar

Erangel

Sanhok

Livik

Game modes

PUBG Mobile offers the following modes:

Classic: Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, Karakin Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War EvoGround: Payload 2.0, Power Armor Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault

As of Season 3: Tokyo Escape, COD Mobile has the following modes:

Battle Royale Mode Multiplayer Mode: Core and Featured.

Core : Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Free For All, Hardpoint, Search and Destroy

: Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Free For All, Hardpoint, Search and Destroy Featured: Holiday Aftermath, Secondary School, PTFO, Rapid Fire, Cranked, Hardcore, Oasis Map, Coastal Map, Night mode, Swords and Stones

With every season, COD Mobile introduces new maps and game modes that players can enjoy.

From the above, readers can clearly observe that PUBG Mobile offers more BR maps than COD Mobile. However, when it comes to game modes, the latter is a lot more diverse.

