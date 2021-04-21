PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile are two mobile games that revolve around gunfights and survival. While these titles are pretty different when it comes to gameplay and device compatibility, both offer exciting battle royale matches that players can enjoy.

COD Mobile is renowned for its cinematic graphics and realistic gameplay. PUBG Mobile Lite, being the lighter version of PUBG Mobile, is popular for being compatible with low-end devices. Both PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile offer realistic weapons that players can use to stay a step ahead of their enemies.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in April 2021?

In order to determine which game is more suitable for low-end Android devices, fans must take a look at the minimum system requirements for both. The device requirements for both the titles are given below:

PUBG Mobile Lite

Image via WallpaperAccess

Operating System: Android 4.1 and above

File Size: 575 MB

RAM: 1 GB

COD Mobile

Image via CNet

Operating System: Android 5.1 and above

File Size: 2.3 GB

RAM: 2 GB

It can be seen from the above that COD Mobile takes up a considerable amount of storage space and needs at least 2 GB RAM to run. The gameplay of COD Mobile on a 2 GB RAM device will also not be smooth. To enjoy the great graphics of COD Mobile, it is recommended to have an Android device which has at least 4 GB RAM. Players will experience frequent lag, which will ultimately ruin the experience.

The scope of PUBG Mobile Lite is much more vast than COD Mobile when it comes to low-end mobile devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite takes up less space and only requires a medium-range phone to run smooth. So, it is a wiser decision to play this title on a low-end Android device rather than trying to play COD Mobile.

