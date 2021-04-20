5 best games like COD Mobile for 3 GB RAM Android devices

There are several multiplayer shooter games on the Android gaming platform, but few come near the charisma of COD Mobile. Activision’s jewel has two main modes — Battle Royale and Multiplayer — that players can enjoy.

COD Mobile can run on a 3 GB RAM Android device. However, a 4 GB RAM device is suggested if players want to enjoy the cinematic graphics offered by the game. If they would like to play more titles like COD Mobile, they can check the list below.

Five best alternatives to COD Mobile for 3 GB RAM Android devices

These are five of the most suitable games that users can try:

#1 - Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

This title has a good arsenal of weapons, ranging from shotguns to machine guns. It also has exciting multiplayer battles that players can enjoy with friends, like in COD Mobile.

Modern Strike Online has many game modes and also gives players the option to create their custom games. Team bomb battle, Deathmatch, Special operation, etc., are a few popular ones.

#2 - Code of War: Shooter Game

This military-themed game has many modes and maps that players can enjoy. They can take part in Commando battle modes and Team Deathmatches with their friends.

Like COD Mobile, players can complete the daily missions assigned to them by Code of War to win prizes. The world leaderboard allows them to compare their records with players globally.

#3 - Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Like COD Mobile, the collection of realistic weapons offered by this title is worth admiring. Players who like sniping will have the time of their lives in the Online Sniper Tournaments hosted by Cover Fire.

Players can enjoy the fun offline missions in the story mode or participate in the exciting Offline Virus Zombies Event. The game gets appreciated for its great 3D graphics.

#4 - Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter

This FPS shooter game has a sci-fi backdrop where players can use modern weapons to defeat enemies. Plasma rifles, laser machine guns, etc., are some of the popular choices.

Like COD Mobile, players can connect with friends online and enjoy exciting deathmatches. They can belong to four different classes in Infinity Ops, namely, Recruit, Assault, Saboteur, and Tank.

#5 - Modern Ops – Action Shooter (Online FPS)

This multiplayer shooter game offers action-packed competitive matches liked COD Mobile. It revolves around counter-terrorism, and hence, the ultimate objective of players is to eradicate terrorists.

Players can invite their friends online and take part in the thrilling 5v5 matches. Modern Ops gives players the option to upgrade different weapons they have purchased.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

