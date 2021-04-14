COD Mobile is the most famous multiplayer shooter game on the mobile gaming platform. Players can enjoy exhilarating matches in the Multiplayer mode and the Battle Royale mode.

COD Mobile requires a high-end device to run smoothly. Players who are looking for games like COD Mobile for mid-range devices can take a look at the list given below.

Also read: 5 best games like COD Mobile for rookies

5 best games like COD Mobile for mid-range devices in 2021

These are five of the best games like COD Mobile for mid-range devices:

1. Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

Image via Azur Interactive Games (YouTube)

In this title, players can invite their friends online and take part in exciting 5 on 5 PvP matches. Players have the choice to pick from the 14 maps and 7 combat modes that the title offers.

The collection of over 50 weapons in this FPS title will surely remind players of the weapons of COD Mobile. The game gives away free daily rewards and prizes upon completion of daily challenges.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

This title has exciting matches to offer its players, and revolves around shooting and survival, like COD Mobile. Players who are into sniping can take part in Online Sniper Tournaments offered by the title.

If players want to enjoy the title offline, they can opt for the story mode or the new Offline Virus Zombies Event. The game has easy controls and realistic 3D graphics.

Download it from here.

3. Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter

Image via Shashi Creations (YouTube)

Advertisement

Even if the backdrop of this title is different from that of COD Mobile, players will enjoy it. The game has exciting Team Deathmatch modes that players can take part in.

Players can belong in four different classes, Assault, Recruit, Saboteur, and Tank, in this sci-fi FPS title. All of these classes have their own specialty when it comes to skills.

Download it from here.

4. Striker Zone Mobile: Online Shooting Games

Image via ALLSTARS PRODUCTION (YouTube)

This game portrays a gritty struggle for survival where players have to live through the Chernobyl strike zone. The title offers realistic weapons to its players, like COD Mobile.

The game features dynamic matches that players can enjoy alone or with their friends. The game has a variety of camouflage and decals that players can use to increase their chances of survival.

Download it from here.

5. Modern Ops – Action Shooter (Online FPS)

Advertisement

Image via AnonymousYT (YouTube)

Like COD Mobile, this title is also a multiplayer shooter game. Revolving around counter-terrorism, the title has a competitive gameplay which players enjoy.

Players can buy different weapons and upgrade them to increase their performance. With over 10 million downloads, the title has a good rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Also read: 5 best offline games like COD Mobile under 300 MB

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best games like COD Mobile under 400 MB