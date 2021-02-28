Mobile gamers around the world are well-aware of COD Mobile and its iconic gameplay and graphics. The game has managed to capture the attention of millions of players.

But COD Mobile takes up a lot of storage space on the device. Many players do not get the opportunity to enjoy the game because of that requirement.

Players who can spare 400 MB of storage should explore the following games like COD Mobile.

5 best games like COD Mobile under 400 MB

These are five of the best games like COD Mobile under 400 MB:

1. Striker Zone Mobile: Online Shooting Games

Image via ALLSTARS PRODUCTION (YouTube)

This game is about living through the Chernobyl strike zone. Players can take part in dynamic matches using camouflage and other decals offered by the game.

The game has a good collection of realistic weapons, like COD Mobile. The title can be downloaded for free and has simple controls.

Size: 265 MB

Download it from here.

2. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

Battle Royale matches in this title resemble the Battle Royale mode in COD Mobile. The main objective of players in this game is to become the last person surviving.

There are several vehicles strewn around the map that players can use to travel. The game also offers various skins that players can use to customize the appearance of their characters.

Size: 378 MB

Download it from here.

3. BattleOps

Image via Game P1ayer (YouTube)

Like COD Mobile, this title is all about shooting enemies and surviving the attack of opponents. Players can use various powerful weapons to put an end to their enemies.

The game can be enjoyed without an internet connection. There are many FPS missions. However, players can also connect with their friends online and enjoy multiplayer matches.

Size: 303 MB

Download it from here.

4. Ace Commando

Image via Maximumandroid - Just Good Games (YouTube)

There are many missions that this military-themed title offers to its players. Players can complete these missions successfully to get experience points and earn in-game currencies.

Players can use an aggressive approach or the stealth approach to emerge victorious. Realistic weapons in the game resemble COD Mobile.

Size: 223 MB

Download it from here.

5. Infinity Black Ops – Offline Action Games 2020 FPS

Image via ShaniYT (YouTube)

This FPS title has the theme of counter-terrorism, where players shield themselves from enemies. The title also has a challenging storyline that players will definitely enjoy.

Like COD Mobile, players can acquire new weapons in this shooter. One also has the liberty of customizing their firing range, so it is easier to locate and shoot enemies.

Size: 41 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

