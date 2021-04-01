5 best offline games like COD Mobile under 300 MB

COD Mobile is one of the most successful multiplayer shooters on the mobile platform. However, the game can only run with an active internet connection.

Fortunately, players can always find offline games like COD Mobile that do not take up much storage space on their devices.

What are the best offline games like COD Mobile under 300 MB

#1 Gun Strike Call for Duty – Offline Shooting

Gun Strike Call for Duty – Offline Shooting (Image via Google Play)

Gun Strike Call for Duty – Offline Shooting revolves around counter-terrorism. The modern warfare shooting missions in this game will surely remind players of COD Mobile.

From assault guns to sniper rifles, Gun Strike Call for Duty has a good arsenal of weapons. If players need more weapons, they can always head to the in-game store and purchase them.

Size: 69 MB

Download the game from here.

#2 Black Ops SWAT – Offline Games Action

Black Ops SWAT – Offline Games Action (Image via DCGamerTV, YouTube)

Like COD Mobile, the main objective of the player in Black Ops SWAT – Offline Games Action will be to fight for their survival. The game is compatible with low-end Android devices and can be downloaded for free.

Black Ops SWAT – Offline Games Action also has a large variety of missions that players can complete.

Size: 43 MB

Download the game from here.

#3 Counter Critical Strike: Army mission game offline

Counter Critical Strike: Army mission game offline (Image via Google Play)

In Counter Critical Strike, players are required to gather weapons and supplies for their survival. This will surely remind players of the battle royale matches in COD Mobile.

The graphics in this game may not be great, but the sound effects are impressive.

Size: 53 MB

Download the game from here.

#4 PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game (Image via COM GAMING, YouTube)

There are over 20 missions in PVP Shooting Battle 2020 that can be enjoyed without an internet connection.

Like COD Mobile, shooting and survival are the two main elements in this game. The single-player campaign in this title is action-centric, making it more exciting to play.

Size: 91 MB

Download the game from here.

#5 Call Of IGI Commando: Mobile Duty – New Games 2021

Call Of IGI Commando: Mobile Duty – New Games 2021 (Image via DCGamerTV, YouTube)

Call Of IGI Commando: Mobile Duty – New Games 2021 allows players to switch between first-person and third-person modes.

Like COD Mobile, the title has a good collection of vehicles and weapons. It also has a realistic vehicle simulator that enhances the driving experience for players.

Size: 76 MB

Download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

