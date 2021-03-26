When it comes to multiplayer survival-shooter mobile games, COD Mobile tops the list. The game has two main modes, the Battle Royale mode and the Multiplayer mode.

COD Mobile is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. If players want to play games like COD Mobile on their Android or iOS devices, they can take a look at the list below for some good alternate options.

5 best games like COD Mobile for Android and iOS devices

These are five of the best games like COD Mobile that players can enjoy on their Android and iOS devices:

1. World War Heroes: WW2 FPS

Image via Azur Interactive Games (YouTube)

With the backdrop of World War II, this FPS game assigns players the role of warriors who have to fight for survival. There are six different game modes and seven battle zones in this title.

Like COD Mobile, the game has a great collection of realistic weapons. Players can take their pick from the 50 weapons offered by World War Heroes.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

2. Modern Combat 5: eSports FPS

Image via iGameplay1224 (YouTube)

The Battle Royale mode of this title will surely remind players of COD Mobile. However, instead of 100 players, 70 players fight it out to be the last person standing in this game.

Players also have the option to enjoy other game modes, where they can create their own squad. They can choose from any of the 10 classes and playstyles that the game offers.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

3. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

This game is pretty popular when it comes to the survival-shooter genre. From powerful rifles to modern shotguns, the weapons of this title will surely remind players of COD Mobile.

Players can take part in the Online Sniper Tournaments hosted by the game. If players want to enjoy the game offline, they can always opt for the story mode, which is divided into 12 interesting chapters.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

4. Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

Image via Azur Interactive Games (YouTube)

This FPS title revolves around shooting and survival, much like COD Mobile. Modern Strike Online offers seven combat modes where players can have a fun time playing with their friends.

Players can pick any of the 14 unique maps that the game has in store. There are over 50 weapons that players can use, like machine guns, combat pistols, and more.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

5. Warface: Global Operations – Shooting game (FPS)

Image via Rocco (YouTube)

This title is a military team-based action shooter with dynamic PvP battles that players can enjoy. Players can take part in over 20 mini-events in Warface.

This game gives players the chance to customize the appearance of their characters using various skins, like they did in COD Mobile. Players can form their own squad and play in a team of four.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

