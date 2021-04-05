5 best games like COD Mobile for rookies

COD Mobile is one of the best a player can hope to play when it comes to survival-shooter mobile games. There are two main modes that they can enjoy: Multiplayer and Battle Royale.

COD Mobile gets appreciated for its cinematic graphics and immersive sound effects. Those who love playing it Mobile can also try out the games given below.

Five best alternatives to COD Mobile for rookies

These are some of the best such titles:

#1 - World War Heroes: WW2 FPS

Image via Azur Interactive Games (YouTube)

Players have to step into the shoes of brave warriors and fight for survival in this FPS title. It does a great job at portraying the gritty ambiance of World War II.

Players can take their pick from the seven different battle zones and six different game modes offered by World War Heroes: WW2 FPS. It is appreciated for its gameplay and has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

#2 - BattleOps

Image via Game P1ayer (YouTube)

BattleOps revolves around shooting and survival, like COD Mobile. Powerful weapons are provided by the game so that players can defeat enemies when the need arises.

Gamers have the option of enjoying this title even without an internet connection. In such a case, they can enjoy the FPS single-player missions that it offers.

Download it from here

#3 - Warface: Global Operations – Shooting game (FPS)

Image via Rocco (YouTube)

Like COD Mobile, this military team-based action game has dynamic PvP battles that players can have fun playing. They can also form squads by including three more players.

Warface has over 20 mini-events that gamers can take part in. They have the freedom to use various skins and accessories to customize the appearance of their characters.

Download it from here

#4 - Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter

Image via Shashi Creations (YouTube)

This sci-fi FPS title has four different classes that players can belong to, each having a unique ability. These are Assault, Recruit, Saboteur, and Tank.

Gamers can also use cool weapons like laser machineguns, plasma rifles, etc., to shoot enemies in Infinity Ops. The Team Deathmatch mode will surely remind players of COD Mobile.

Download it from here

#5 - Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

Image via Azur Interactive Games (YouTube)

This FPS title gives players a chance to engage in intense matches. Players can connect with friends and other players around the world over the internet to enjoy the game.

Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS offers 14 maps and seven combat modes that gamers can choose from. It has a good arsenal of over 50 unique weapons like machine guns, combat pistols, etc.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

