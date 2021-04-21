How to play COD Mobile on PCs using emulators in April 2021

Activision’s decision to bring Call of Duty to the mobile platform (COD Mobile) has paid off massively. The game has emerged as one of the best multiplayer shooters on Android and iOS devices in the last couple of years.

However, there are some players who are not comfortable with touch-screen controls. Such players enjoy the gaming experience better by using a keyboard and a mouse.

Fortunately for these players, COD Mobile can be played on PC using an emulator. There are many trusted emulators on the market, including BlueStacks 4, GameLoop and NoxPlayer.

How can users play COD Mobile on PCs using emulators in April 2021?

Players need to follow the steps given below to enjoy COD Mobile on their PCs:

Players first need to download any emulator of their choice.

After installation, players need to search for COD Mobile on the emulator.

Once they find COD Mobile, they must download it.

Players can enjoy the game immediately after installation.

Minimum System Requirements

Here are the system requirements required to install the following emulators:

BlueStacks 4

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: 2 GB

HDD: 5 GB Free Disk Space.

The player must be the administrator on his/her PC.

Up-to-date graphics drives from Microsoft or the chipset vendor.

(Source: BlueStacks Support)

GameLoop

Memory: 2 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce 6100

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 2.00GHz

File Size: 100 MB

OS: Windows 7

(Source: PCGameBenchmark)

NoxPlayer

Windows version – 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista or XP

RAM – at least 2GB

Storage – 1.5 GB of free disk space

Processor – Dual Core 2.2 GHz

Graphics card – GPU with OpenGL 2.1 support

Video Memory – 1GB

(Source: NoxPlayer)

