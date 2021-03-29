When it comes to the Battle Royale world, PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile are names that often come up. Even though the latter is not purely a BR title, it does have a Battle Royale mode that players love.
PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the immensely famous BR game, PUBG Mobile. The former is highly compatible with low-end devices, which is what makes it so renowned.
The scope of COD Mobile, however, is much greater. It offers more maps and game modes that players can enjoy. Its graphics are also far superior to PUBG Mobile Lite.
Minimum device requirements
Players can look at the system requirements of both games to get a better idea about their compatibility:
PUBG Mobile Lite
Operating System: Android 4.1 and above
File Size: 575 GB
RAM: 1 GB
Download PUBG Mobile Lite from here
COD Mobile
Operating System: Android 4.3 and above
File Size: 2.3 GB
RAM: 2 GB
Download COD Mobile from here
PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game takes up less space on Android devices?
The file size of PUBG mobile Lite is 575 MB, whereas COD Mobile's size is 2.3 GB. So, it is pretty clear that PUBG Mobile Lite takes up lesser space on Android devices than COD Mobile.
If players have a low-end Android device, they should play PUBG Mobile Lite as it is easier to run and takes up less space. For running COD Mobile smoothly, it is better to have at least 3 GB of free space on the Android device.
