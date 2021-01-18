PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices in 2021?

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are two of the most famous games in the mobile gaming platform. Both titles are known for their thrilling battle royale modes.

The download size of PUBG Mobile used to be around 2 GB, like COD Mobile, but the creators recognized the trouble it might cause for players having mid-range devices. This is why the game's file size has become only 610 MB, making the gameplay smoother and lag-free.

Assessing the better game between PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile for 4 GB RAM Android devices in 2021

Here are two criteria that make it a bit more evident when it comes to choosing the best title compatible with such phones:

#1 - Graphics

Image via Wallpaper Cave

PUBG Mobile is powered by Unreal Engine 4, whereas COD Mobile can owe its beautiful graphics to Unity Engine.

Both games have Ultra HD graphics, which gets appreciated by players all over the world. The 60-90 FPS range offered by these titles only amplifies the gaming experience.

#2 - Gameplay

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Battle royale matches in both games are quite similar. One hundred players land on a hostile land and fight to be the last person/team standing.

Matches in PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile last around 25 minutes, depending from player to player, based on their survival time.

To get a better idea of which game is better suited for 4 GB RAM Android devices, here's a look at the minimum requirements for both titles:

PUBG Mobile

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

RAM: 2 GB

Download size: 610 MB

COD Mobile

Android version: 4.3 and above

RAM: 2 GB

Download size: 2 GB

Conclusion

In conclusion, the above data shows that both games are compatible with 4 GB Android devices. However, players are recommended to go for PUBG Mobile when it comes to a better gaming experience.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another.